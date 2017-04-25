Delhi: 21-year-old woman goes missing after getting down at wrong Metro station

The Delhi Metro security staff and local police have been on their toes since Friday in search of a 21-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman, who went missing from Adarsh Nagar Metro station.

Police sources said the woman was unable to get out of the Metro at Jahangirpuri station, while her mother and sister deboarded. The incident came to light on the evening of April 21, when the woman’s mother approached the Metro police station. The incident had taken place in the afternoon.

“Just before they were about to reach Jahangirpuri Metro station, an announcement was made about the upcoming station. The mother and the 21-year-old’s sister hurriedly got down with the crowd of commuters, while the woman got left behind,” said police.

The moment she realised her daughter was still in the train, the mother started shouting — but the doors had already shut by then. “The mother then informed security officials, but in vain,” a police source said.

Police sources said the family, which resides in Haiderpur, was heading home when the incident took place.

After searching for a few hours, the mother approached Metro railway police, which launched a hunt and started scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed on the yellow line.

On Monday, police found a CCTV video showing the girl coming out of Adarsh Nagar Metro station.

The video shows someone helping her pass through the automatic fare collection gate at the station.

DCP (metro) Jitendra Mani told The Indian Express that after the CCTV footage came to light, local police were informed. “Both local and Metro police are looking for her,” said Mani.

Police said the girl’s father works at a shop in Haiderpur, while her mother is a housewife.

