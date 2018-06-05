Delhi: 21 teachers suspended, probe into whether mid-day meals were served

The corporation is planning to install biometric attendance systems in all schools, an official said. The corporation is planning to install biometric attendance systems in all schools, an official said.

Twenty-ONE of the 28 teachers at an MCD primary school in Rohini’s Nithari II area have been suspended after they were found to be allegedly marking attendance despite being absent from school. When the corporation looked into the absenteeism, it was also discovered that there were discrepancies in providing mid-day meals to students.

A senior official of the North MCD said that on May 10, the last day before schools closed for summer holidays, the North Corporation launched a surprise inspection under the supervision of the education department director. It was found that 21 teachers, including the principal, were not present but had marked their attendance in the register.

“The four teachers present were making details of classes and other formalities related to students enrolled under the Buniyaad scheme. Two others were on leave and one is in jail. The principal has been suspended as there cannot be absenteeism on such a large scale without taking the principal into confidence,” the official said.

“The civic body also found that data for providing mid-day meals to students was not being uploaded on the Delhi government website for the past two months. We suspect some students were not being provided mid-day meals, and there are chances of embezzlement,” an official said.

Area councillor Sona Ranjeet Choudhary alleged, “Teachers played Ludo and cards in the class and I get complaints from the school frequently.”

The case has been passed to the North Corporation vigilance department. North MCD Mayor Adesh Gupta said disciplinary action will be taken accordingly.

The corporation is planning to install biometric attendance systems in all schools, he said.

