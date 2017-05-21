20-yr-old fashion designer stabbed: Driver held, claims he was not paid salary

Sources said that after he was fired, he kept looking for a job but did not find one. Sources said that after he was fired, he kept looking for a job but did not find one.

Days after a 20-year-old fashion designer was stabbed by her former driver at a parking lot in Malviya Nagar, police arrested the accused from a shelter home in Nizamuddin railway station Friday night. Police had suspected the accused attacked the woman, Kaveri, as he held a grudge against the family for sacking him.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal told The Sunday Express that during questioning, the accused, Anil Panwar alias Kallu (27), confessed to the crime and said he had worked as a driver for the family for around four months last year.

He told police that before he was sacked, his employer, Rekha, did not pay him for a month. “Last year in December, he was fired for allegedly misbehaving with the woman’s friend. He had been demanding his salary from the victim since then,” Biswal said.

Sources said that after he was fired, he kept looking for a job but did not find one. In the meantime, his grandmother died and he needed money to perform her last rites. On May 14, he went with a knife to Kaveri’s house and demanded his dues. “He said Kaveri and her mother allegedly refused to pay him. He then threatened to damage their car with the knife,” a police officer said.

Rekha, however, told police that she had paid Anil all his dues. “He had come to tell me that a resident of Shivalik has employed him as a driver and that our car was blocking his employer’s vehicle. So I sent Kaveri to move the car when he attacked her,” she had said. Police said the claims of both sides will be verified.

Police added that Kaveri is still recuperating in hospital. “Kaveri has undergone surgery in her neck. She is still in the ICU,” her mother said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now