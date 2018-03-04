Delhi: 20-year-old stabbed in scuffle over honking

A 20-year-old private cab driver was stabbed multiple times after an argument over honking turned ugly in southwest Delhi’s Inderpuri on Friday.

Police said the incident took place on late on Friday when the victim, Lalit, was driving his Ecco car and was entering a lane in Inderpuri. The accused, Mohammed Ithiyar, was allegedly having a fight with his wife in the same lane.

“The victim was going to park his car, but he stopped after he saw them and instead started honking. Ithiyar got rattled by the honking, and started abusing Lalit, who also stepped out of his car,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that as the argument got heated, residents intervened and pacified them.

“However, just as Lalit was heading back to his car, Ithiyar suddenly attacked him. He stabbed him multiple times,” the officer added.

Residents rushed to help the victim, while the accused managed to escape from the spot.

The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital where he is recuperating. “On the basis of Lalit’s complaint, a case was registered and a search is on arrest the accused,” the officer said.

