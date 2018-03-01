Delhi: 20-member BSES team, out to check power theft, attacked

A 20-member BSES team was attacked by a group of people in outer Delhi’s Kamruddin Nagar when they had gone to conduct a routine check over reports of power theft. Two men were injured in during the attack.

“The team was chased and attacked with iron rods on Tuesday by a mob of 15-20 people, including two women. A BSES employee and retired Delhi Police ACP Santosh Kumar Singh sustained head injuries,” the BSES spokesperson said.

Police said the attack took place when the two Delhi Police personnel accompanying the team had gone for lunch. “This is not an isolated incident. Efforts of discom teams to check the irregularities are often thwarted by the law-defying people… Whenever discom teams reach these areas, criminal elements gherao them and obstruct officials…” BSES said in a statement.

