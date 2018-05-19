Delhi: 20 automated parking lots to come up under SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will start 20 automated multi-level parking lots in the capital, with the first project being started in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Friday.

These other multi-level parkings will come up in several areas, including Defence Colony, Greater Kailash I and II, Aurobindo Market, Green Park market, Hauz Khas CR Park and Alaknanda. The sites for the other projects are yet to be identified, an official said.

The car parking was inaugurated by SDMC mayor Narender Chawla at F-Block Market. The five-storey facility with a space for 200 cars is expected to be ready in a year, he said.

These facilities will have electric control system, monitoring system, elevators and lifts.

