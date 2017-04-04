Delhi: 2 who killed, chopped body of man had ‘old grudge’

Representational image. Representational image.

Days after the chopped body parts of a man were found scattered in north Delhi’s Timarpur, a man has been arrested for the murder. The accused, identified as Pawan, allegedly committed the crime along with a friend as they were nursing an old grudge against the victim, Nitin. Pawan was arrested on Sunday from a friend’s house in Burari while his accomplice, Happy, is still absconding.

After identifying the deceased, police recovered footage from a CCTV camera installed near a medical store in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar. In the footage, Nitin was seen leaving on a motorcycle with Happy on March 30. The other suspect, Pawan, was also identified in a separate footage.

The two allegedly killed Nitin because they held him responsible for the deaths of their brothers, who had drowned in the Yamuna at Shyam Ghat in Burari in 2015, police said. Nitin, however, had been given a clean chit in the case. “The families of the deceased suspected that Nitin had pushed the duo into the river after making them consume alcohol,” said Jatin Narwal, DCP (North). After the drowning incident in 2015, the accused had stopped interacting with Nitin but had recently established contact with him so they could kill him, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now