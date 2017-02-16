Delhi: 2 teens stabbed to death at Rohini’s Japanese Park

Delhi Police survey Japanese Park in Rohini on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Police survey Japanese Park in Rohini on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Two boys, both aged 19, were stabbed to death at the popular Japanese Park in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar on Tuesday night. The incident comes despite elaborate security measures put in place, in and around the park, to ensure couples don’t face any trouble on Valentine’s Day.

Police have detained a friend of the two deceased boys, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition when they raided his house. The boy’s mobile was found at the crime spot, police said. Police sources said they are probing if a love triangle was behind the murders. DCP (Rohini) M N Tiwari said, “We are questioning their friend to ascertain if he had a role in the incident.

The deceased, Ashiv and Ankush, lived in Aman Vihar and had gone out on Tuesday evening, their families said. They added that the two had been stabbed multiple times.

Their bodies were found near the park’s gate number 4, lying about 20 metres apart. They had been stabbed on the neck and chest. Police suspect the incident took place between 8.30 and 9 pm Tuesday, and a passerby made the PCR call.

Ashiv’s father Azad, an MCD employee, told The Indian Express that his son had left the house saying he was going to meet a friend. “I called him at 7 pm, and he told me he is in Rohini. At 9.30 pm, I got a call from his number and was informed he had met with an accident. When I reached the hospital, he was dead. He suffered six wounds to his neck and chest,” Azad said.

Azad said he had got his son admitted to a school in Sonipat because he wanted him to stay away from boys in the locality, whom he felt were bad influences. “My son had secured 82 per cent in Class XII and had won two medals in boxing in school. He wanted to become a professional boxer,” Azad said.