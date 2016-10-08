Delhi: 2 minors sexually abused in two separate cases

Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape a five-year-old girl in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar Thursday night. The accused has been arrested and sent to 14-days judicial custody.

According to police, the child was playing outside her house when the accused lured her on the pretext of buying chocolate. “He took her to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light when the victim’s parents could not find her anywhere in the vicinity,” said an officer.

After searching for her for hours, the girl’s parents informed police. “At 11 pm, police found the girl lying unconscious in a field close to her house. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors conducted a medical examination and said the accused had attempted to rape her,” said the officer.

Police said when the child regained consciousness, she narrated the incident to her parents and provided a description of the accused to police. “Based on the girl’s complaint, a case was registered and police arrested the accused within hours from the locality,” added the officer.

In another incident, a minor girl was sexually abused by her father in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area. Police said they have arrested the accused and registered a case in the matter.

