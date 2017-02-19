Delhi: 2 juveniles kill rickshaw puller for Rs 185, held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a 26-year-old rickshaw puller and robbing him of Rs 185 in Rajendra Place area. “The incident took place on February 16 at 8.30 pm. The juveniles wanted to buy alcohol but were short of money,” Mandeep Singh Randhawa, DCP (central district), said.

“The duo then decided to target someone and rob them of their cash. They hailed a rickshaw to Rajendra Place. When they encountered a dark stretch near Punjab and Sind Bank, the duo overpowered the rickshaw puller, Bhanu Pratap, and asked him to hand over the his money,” the DCP said.

Pratap had only Rs 185. When he retaliated, the two stabbed him in the abdomen. The victim was rushed to hospital and he succumbed to his injuries Friday. Police said the knife has been recovered and the cash seized. The juveniles have been sent to an observation home.