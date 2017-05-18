Delhi: 2 held with party drugs worth Rs 22 crore

Two persons have been arrested with 22.5 kg of Ephedrine drug, allegedly brought to Delhi for supplying to various rave parties, police said. Ephedrine, a party drug, is mostly manufactured in the northeast and brought to Delhi, from where it is supplied to other parts of the country and abroad, police said. The average cost of such a large quantity about Rs 22 crore in the international market, sources said.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar, 45, and Lalmuankima alias Jimmi, 29, residents of Delhi and Mizoram respectively, were arrested from Dwarka. Police said Ashok had brought the consignment from Punjab’s Zirakpur in a Maruti Esteem to deliver it to Jimmi, who had to hand it to a foreign national in Delhi. DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said both the accused used to supply these tablets to youths, including college students in Delhi and other parts of NCR. Police said the tablets are also smuggled to Myanmar from Mizoram, where they are sold at exorbitant rates.

Ashok used to work in a pharmaceutical company in Delhi and used to supply drugs collected from pharmaceutical companies to various parties, police said. He used to travel to various parts of the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Mizoram and other northeastern states, for work. That is where he gathered knowledge about the illicit use of Ephedrine in preparing party drug tablets. Lalmuankima claimed he works for a Mizoram-based drug trafficker and, as per his directions, came to Delhi to collect consignment from Ashok, said police.

