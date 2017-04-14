Delhi: 2 held for running ‘fake SBI site’

Two persons were arrested from Gurgaon Wednesday for allegedly running a fake SBI website and duping people of Rs 40 lakh. Police said that following a complaint filed by the bank 15 days ago, Sahil Verma and Monu were arrested and sent to two-day police custody.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said, “Three or four of their accomplices are still at large and efforts are being made to arrest them.”

A police source said the accused used a fake Aadhaar card to open a bank account after which they rented a shop — Network Solutions — in Gurgaon. A police officer said the accused created the fake website — http://www.SBICC.in — to provide new credit cards with discounts.

“They also created a page on social media where they advertised such offers,” the officer said.

“They then started a fake call centre and employed six to seven people, who had no idea about the motive. They obtained data and called prospective customers, and charged Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 per card. They transferred the money into their bank accounts. A probe revealed they earned Rs 40 lakh, but none of the victims have come forward to file a complaint,” police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now