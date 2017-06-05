Delhi: 2 held for making fake Aadhaar cards

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly running a fake Aadhaar card racket in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said. The accused — Mohammad Saddam Hussein (25) and Mohit (23) — were arrested under the Aadhar Act after police received a complaint from the UIDAI that a person in Mangolpuri was charging money for making the document and misusing the Aadhaar Enrolment System (AES).

Police sources said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. According to police, Hussein, a resident of Mangolpuri’s Y Block, ran a shop called ‘All in one documentation’. He allegedly made Aadhaar cards without documents and charged Rs 200 for the same.

Police said they had received a complaint from the UIDAI last week, which cited grievances of Mangolpuri residents against Hussein. The complaint said the accused had tried to log in to the AES, bypassing fingerprint authentication.

Police sources said a plan was made to nab the shop owner. On Saturday, two constables posed as customers and went to the shop. “One of the constables asked for an Aadhaar card and the duo made it without asking for any document,” a police source said. Hussein and Mohit then told the constable that it would cost another Rs 100 for the printout, to which the constable said he will return later with the money and collect the card.

A police team accompanied the constable when he returned. After Hussein gave him the card, the constable stepped out and gestured to the police team who arrested the duo. “The notes given by the constable and material used in making the cards were recovered,” a police officer said.

