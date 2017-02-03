Delhi: 2 cops earn praise for helping stranded woman

Two assistant sub-inspectors have earned praise for helping a woman stranded in the middle of the road at night in southeast Delhi. The incident took place early Tuesday when the woman’s vehicle had a flat tyre and calls to mechanics went unanswered. That’s when a PCR stopped and the two ASIs changed the tyre.

The woman, Priyanka Kamboj, a creative director at a design company, then posted about the incident on Facebook. “Thank you ASI Om Prakash and Daya Kishan… they made sure I reached home safely. Rebuilding faith in humanity,” her post read.

The post soon went viral.

In another incident, constable Sandeep, posted at a picket near ISBT, nabbed a person on February 1 with a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh. During interrogation, it was found that the accused, a domestic help, had decamped with the ornaments from her employer’s house in Karnal on January 31 night.

“Had the accused not been caught at ISBT, Anand Vihar, it would have been difficult to trace his whereabouts,” said DCP (East) Omvir Bishnoi, adding the constable will be felicitated.