Delhi: 2 booked for not clearing garbage outside shops

IN AN apparent move to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan initiative, Delhi Police have booked two persons, including the owner of eatery shop, for allegedly not cleaning up garbage outside their shops in southwest Delhi. Two separate cases were filed against the men under sections 268 (public nuisance), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infectious disease) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC. No arrests have been made yet, police said.

Sources said the first case was registered on March 10 on the basis of a complaint filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Bidyanand Vidyarthi. “The ASI was patrolling the area when he found used disposable plates and glasses dumped outside an eatery in Dwarka Sector 6. He also found that the employees of the shop were washing utensils and a tandoor near a DDA park, thereby increasing the risk of infection and disease in the area,” the sources added.

In his complaint, Vidyarthi claimed that police had received several complaints from residents against the eatery. When he questioned the owner, Jasvinder Singh, about the same, he refused to give him an answer. “The ASI took several pictures of the spot as evidence and informed his senior SHO, who directed him to register an FIR,” police sources said.

When contacted, the owner told The Indian Express that there was no garbage outside the eatery. “Police told us that they wanted to issue a challan of Rs 100 and I accepted.” However, he refused to give further details or disclose why police wanted to challan him.

In a similar case, a juice vendor in Dwarka Sector 8 was booked on March 14 for allegedly washing utensils in an open area. The case was registered following a complaint by Head Constable Basant. “In his complaint, the constable said he found the vendor washing the glasses in the open, creating a mess in the area,” a senior police officer said. Basant told the owner, Hajeejuddin, to clean up the area but he refused to follow his directions. The constable took photos and filed a complaint, police said.

