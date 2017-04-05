Delhi: 19-yr-old steals gold from home, mother calls police

Furious that her 19-year-old son and his minor girlfriend, a wannabe actress, had stolen gold ornaments from her home, a woman got both of them apprehended from Mahipalpur, near Delhi’s IGI Airport, on Monday.

The two were heading to Mumbai where, the girl hoped, she would get a chance to act in a film or TV show.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (outer district) Pankaj Singh said they registered an FIR Sunday after the woman, Meena, approached them and said her son and his girlfriend had gone missing after stealing jewellery from her home.

Meena has four daughters and a son. “Around eight months ago, the boy met a girl in a community park. She used to stay with her parents, but they died in an accident 10 days ago. She started living in the boy’s home after that,” Singh said.

The boy’s elder sister, who got married last year, had come to visit her parents this week, police said.

“She had given her jewellery to her mother so she could take care of it. Meena had also bought some gold for her second daughter. Her son came to know about this and hatched a plan with his girlfriend,” police said.

The girl then told him about her plans to become an actress. “He lifted six gold chains, four necklaces, two bangles, two rings and earrings from his mother’s cupboard. They left the home late Saturday night and reached a private lodge in Mahipalpur,” Singh said.

