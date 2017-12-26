Delhi: 19-yr-old ‘gangraped’ inside car, 2 arrested

Delhi Police has arrested two persons, including a private taxi driver, for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in Dwarka. DCP (southwest) Shibesh Singh said the arrested accused have been identified as Vidur Kumar (24) and Sumit Kumar (24). “The incident took place when the woman was returning home from Gurgaon on Saturday night at around 10.30 pm. She works at a shopping mall and stays in northeast Delhi. She boarded a private shared cab from Gurgaon and asked them to drop her off at Uttam Nagar Metro station,” he said.

Singh said after dropping off the other passenger, who was sitting in the cab when the woman had boarded it, in Rajokri, the driver told her that he needed to collect some money from his associate’s house and hence needed to go there once.

Police said the complainant has alleged that instead of dropping her off, the duo took her to an isolated area, parked the car and gangraped her. They allegedly also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

“After raping her, they drove around with her in the car. After she started pleading, they dumped her near Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and fled from the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Almost immediately after, she told her mother and her boss about the incident.

“Around 12.30 am, the woman approached police and informed them of the incident. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Dwarka Sector 23 police station,” the officer maintained.

Police said they got clues after recording the woman’s statement. “In her statement, she told police that she had noted down the last four digits of the private taxi and that it had an Uttar Pradesh registration number. Even though she was unable to describe what car it was, she told police that it was a big Toyota vehicle. After searching for a few hours, police managed to figure out the car number in entirity. Police found that the car was registered under a Ghaziabad resident’s name,” the officer said, adding that a police team was sent to Ghaziabad immediately.

“Police found that the car used to operate as part of a private cab company, registered in 2008. Police approached the company and got details about the driver. Police then conducted a raid and arrested Kumar from his rented accommodation. On his instance, police then arrested the other accused. Both of them are residents of Gurgaon,” the officer added.

They were produced before a Delhi court and have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

