Delhi: 19-year-old injured in Vivek Vihar road rage

A 19-year-old was run over by a Duster car in an incident of road rage in Vivek Vihar. On Thursday night, Garvit Chawla, the complainant, and his father reached the traffic signal near Vivekananda College in their Swift car when the accused’s car hit them from the rear. “The accused tried to flee, but Chawla came out of his vehicle to stop them,” police said.

“Chawla stood in front of the car and asked the driver to stop. But he ran over Chawla,” police said. Three men, who were allegedly drunk, then got out of the Duster and started assaulting Chawla for not giving way.

Several passersby rushed to the spot. The three tried to escape but were later arrested. Chawla has been hospitalised. ens

