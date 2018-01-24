Delhi: 18-year-old ‘raped’ near Ghazipur market

The girl told police that during the assault, the man hit her on the face with a brick. (Representational) The girl told police that during the assault, the man hit her on the face with a brick. (Representational)

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person Friday evening in east Delhi’s Ghazipur, where she had gone to meet her male friend. Police said the girl bit the finger of the man and managed to flee. DCP Omvir Singh said on the basis of the girl’s complaint, a case of rape has been registered and a search has been launched to nab the accused, who is about 50 years old.

According to the complaint, the girl, a resident of New Kondli in east Delhi, befriended a teenager on Facebook. They chatted on several occasions and decided to meet at the Paper Market in Ghazipur on Friday. The girl said that while she was with her friend, a man in his early 50s approached them. She said the accused first followed them, and when her friend objected, he got into an argument with them. The accused then sent the boy away and offered to escort the girl home.

While walking, the girl alleged that the man dragged her to a secluded place in the market and raped her twice. The girl said she bit one of his fingers to free herself and managed to run away. After reaching home, she confided in her mother and approached police. The girl told police that during the assault, the man hit her on the face with a brick.

Police said they have questioned residents of the area and are trying to identify the accused. Police said they will question the girl’s friend for further details.

