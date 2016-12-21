Delhi: 17-year-old girl shot dead allegedly by friend

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in Najafgarh area of Delhi Tuesday night allegedly by her male friend. Delhi Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The victim and her two friends had reportedly gone to Rajouri Garden in a car to have lunch in the evening. “On their way back, they stopped at Dwarka for shopping. The girl’s mother called her around 7:30 pm,” a senior police officer told PTI. The shooting took place as soon as the car pulled outside the girl’s residence.

WATCH VIDEO | 17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead In Delhi: Find Out What Happened

The girl’s mother told the police that she heard the sound of a bullet and saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood. She added that one of of the two friends of her daughter fled the spot and is absconding since along with his family.

The victim’s mother, along with the other friend, took the girl to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said. The murder weapon has been recovered. Police is trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder. Further details are awaited.

