Delhi: 17-year old boy dies after being hit by speeding Mercedes in Paschim Vihar

17 year old boy killed after being hit by a speeding Mercedes car in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar yesterday. 17 year old boy killed after being hit by a speeding Mercedes car in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar yesterday.

In another hit-and-run case in the national capital, a 17-year-old boy died late night on Sunday, after a speeding Mercedes car rammed into his scooter. The victim, identified as a class XI student Atual Arora, was riding the scooter when the speeding car hit his vehicle, the reports said. The driver of the Mercedes fled the spot after the accident.

The police have reportedly launched an investigation into the case and are hunting down the Mercedes driver. Police are also looking at CCTV camera footage from around the area to determine the cause of the accident. More details are awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd