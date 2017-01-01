Delhi: 17 cops line up for identification parade after extortion FIR

For the last one week, 17 officers at Janakpuri police station have found themselves on the wrong side of identification parades, typically conducted to identify an accused in a case. This comes after a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging that a “policeman” extorted Rs 1,000 from her friend when the couple were sitting inside a car in Janakpuri. The girl also alleged the “policeman” took away her diamond earrings and told her not to inform her parents. Police are yet to verify if the accused is, in fact, a policeman.

An FIR under IPC section 384 (extortion) was registered on December 29 — 10 days after the alleged incident took place. The girl also gave police the number of the bike the “policeman” was on, but sources said the registered address was found to be an abandoned house. Sources said that out of 44 police constables at the police station, 17 are on active field duty, and all of them were made to appear in front of the woman for identification.

“In the last one week, we have called the complainant thrice and have asked all field duty constables to stand in front of her. Even those who were on leave were called, but the woman could not identity anyone. We don’t want to leave any doubts. Even if it is a policeman, he doesn’t seem to be from this police station,” said a source privy to the investigation.

Confirming the identification parade, DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said it appears to be the handiwork of a criminal pretending to be a policeman. However, he added, “The woman could not confirm it, but if the crime was committed by a policeman, we will not spare him.” Police sources said that in the last two months, there have been three complaints at Janakpuri police station of extortion by a “policeman”. In one complaint, filed on December 27, it was alleged that a “policeman with two stars on his shoulder” took away two cartons of cough syrup and some cash from a drug store.