Delhi: 16-year-old killed by 2 friends over money, one detained

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two of his friends in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Wednesday night.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was in the company of pickpockets and worked with them. He was killed over sharing of money after pickpocketing a wallet. The assailants managed to flee the spot after killing him.

One of the victim’s friends, with whom he had an altercation, has been detained and police teams are conducting raids to nab the other.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the boy was a student of Class IX of a government school, who lived with his family in Navjeevan Camp in Govindpuri area.

“He had an altercation with two of his associates, who he knew for the last few months as all of them lived in the same locality. On Wednesday night, he was stabbed over a money-related issue. The deceased’s father had objected to his company but he didn’t listen. He had left his home last September after his father slapped him. He was found in December, but he did not mend his ways,” Baaniya said.

Police said the victim, after returning from school on Wednesday afternoon, went off to sleep. After he woke up, he told his mother that he was going to meet his friends and would be back in a couple of hours.

“The incident came to light on Wednesday evening when he did not return after six hours. The victim’s father tried calling him but all the calls went unanswered. They started looking for him and came to know that he was lying in a pool of blood in a park near their home,” the officer added.

A PCR call was made and the victim was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. “One of the assailants, a juvenile, has been taken into police custody and we are questioning him. Hunt is on to nab other accused (also a juvenile),” Baaniya said.

