Delhi: 150 police officers help rescue 28-yr-old from kidnappers

On December 9, Saurabh Gupta (28), an electronics store owner, went missing after a visit to his showroom. His family filed a police complaint but the next day, they received a ransom call demanding Rs 5 crore for his release. Minutes after the call, police teams comprising 150 personnel from three police stations were formed to find Gupta. Technical surveillance led the teams to the last known location of the accused — extracted from CDR data of the phone used to make the call. However, mobile towers in outer Delhi could only provide a search radius of 1 km, and the two accused kept switching off their phones.

“The teams went on a door-to-door survey in three sub-divisions. They visited over 250 houses with photographs of the victim — they had to do so without alerting the kidnappers,” a police officer said.

Personnel checked houses with no house numbers and waded their way through numerous unauthorised colonies in search of the kidnappers. On Monday, they finally managed to trace the accused through the victim’s WagonR, in which he was abducted. Gupta was rescued, and the team arrested the two accused, Manish (23) and Satnam Singh (44).

According to DCP (outer) M N Tiwari, the accused had abducted the victim on Saturday. “They took him to a rented house in Chander Vihar and used a painkiller spray and other chemicals to drug him. They also changed the number plate of his car to ensure the vehicle could not be traced,” he said.

During questioning, the accused told police that they had abducted the victim to make quick money as they were facing financial crisis. “The accused were involved in the sale and purchase of cars, and had incurred losses over the past one year. Manish did a recce of the showroom, following which they hatched a kidnapping plan,” the DCP said.

