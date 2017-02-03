Delhi: 15-yr-old who got on wrong train raped, sold for marriage

A 15-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who took a wrong train and landed at Delhi’s Nizamuddin railway station, has alleged she was raped by a man she met there. Her ordeal didn’t end there — the girl alleged she was confined in a godown for several days and raped by other men on several occasions. She also alleged she was “sold” to a man from Rajasthan.

The incident came to light when the girl managed to escape and sought refuge in a government shelter near Humayun’s Tomb. Eventually, a call was made to the 181 women helpline and police were informed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baniya told The Indian Express that they have registered a case of rape at Sunlight Colony police station and started a probe. “We have identified the main accused and he will be arrested soon,” he said.

According to the girl’s statement, her ordeal began in October 2016, while she was travelling on a train in Chhattisgarh to visit her relatives, but mistakenly boarded the wrong train and reached Delhi. “At the station, she met a man selling water bottles, who took her to Sarai Kale Khan.

The man allegedly raped her and sold her to another man in Sawai Madhopur for Rs 30,000,” the Delhi Commission of Women said in a statement.

The man who had ‘married’ her later brought her to Faridabad. “One day, she managed to escape and reached Delhi. However, she was again spotted by the man who had sold her,” the statement said.

The man abducted her again and kept her in a godown near Nizamuddin station. She said she was gangraped multiple times.

On Wednesday night, she managed to escape the godown, and was eventually rescued.