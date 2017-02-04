Delhi: 15-year-old mentally challenged girl raped by two persons

A 15-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly gangraped by two persons including a transgender in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, police said today. The accused took her away while she was sleeping outside her home last evening and took turns to rape her, they said. Her mother started looking for her in the area and reached the transgender’s house where she found her daughter and took her back home, they said, adding that his male accomplice Tara Chand was also present in the house. The girl shared her ordeal with her mother who approached the police and got a case of gangrape registered against them.

Locals thrashed them before handing them over to the police. The girl, after a medical examination, is currently undergoing counselling.

A case under sections 376D (gang-rape) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.