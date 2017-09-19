Delhi: 14-yr-old raped, accused filmed act, say police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old neighbour, while two of his friends recorded the act on their mobile phones, police in Mayur Vihar said. As the accused started circulating the video, it reached the girl’s parents, after which she revealed her ordeal to them. All three, including a minor, have been apprehended, police said.

The girl had allegedly been raped by the same man in July, when he threatened her saying he will pour acid on her face if she revealed the incident to anyone. Police said the girl kept quiet about the incident, but on September 7, when she was going to the market, the three accused started following her. They dragged her to a field and allegedly raped her, police said, adding that they fled after they saw someone approaching.

