Delhi: 14-year-old dies as school bus runs over kids

A 14-year-old boy died and a 10-year-old was injured after they were hit by a school bus in Chanakyapuri on Friday evening, police said. The two were playing outside the parking lot of The British School when the bus hit them, police said. “Rahul was declared brought dead at Primus Super Specialty Hospital, while Jagdish is undergoing treatment,” an officer said. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they have arrested the bus driver, who was hired on a contractual basis. “The accused, Resham Pal (57), has been arrested under IPC sections 279, 338 and 304-(a),” Verma said. The child’s body has been handed over to his family following post-mortem, police said.

The British School spokesperson was not available for comment. However, an official said the incident took place after school hours, and that the bus had been hired on a contract basis. Police said the incident took place around 5 pm, when the children, who stay at Vivekanand camp opposite the school, were playing near gate 3 of the parking lot.

Rahul lived in the camp with his parents, two brothers and two sisters. The two boys studied at Bapu Dham school in the area. While Rahul was in Class VIII, Jagdish studies in Class VI. Rahul’s sister, Rinky, was informed by locals about the accident. “I ran towards the school gate and found my brother in a pool of blood. I shouted for a few minutes before an Army vehicle passing through the area offered to help us,” she claimed.

Police were alerted about the incident at 5.30 pm and found that the boys had already been taken to the hospital. Rahul’s father, Kalu, a labourer, reached the hospital around 7 pm, and was told his son had died. Police have so far not found any eyewitnesses. “The accused has confessed. He was trying to park the bus and did not see the children. His medical examination was conducted and no traces of alcohol was found,” a police officer said.

At Rahul’s home, a carrom board is displayed on the wall. His father said he had been pestering him to buy the board after several boys also got one. “He collected some money given to him by relatives and I pitched in. Our boys would play outside the school and on the main road, so I got him the board to make sure he stayed inside,” Kalu said. Eventually Rahul got bored of the game and convinced his father to buy him a badminton racket. But that broke a few days ago, and he went back to playing on the streets, his family said. The area where Rahul died is frequented by children from the camp since it provides an open space, residents said.

