Delhi: 13-year-old girl raped at Anand Parbat transit camp

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two youths inside a public toilet at a transit camp in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area where her family was shifted as part of the Kathputli Colony relocation drive. The incident happened on December 31 when the girl was on her way to a shop to buy groceries and had gone to the toilet, police said. The youths, including a juvenile, entered the toilet and allegedly sexually assaulted her, they added. They threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody.

On returning to the camp, the girl did not inform anybody but after she complained of stomach pain, she was taken to a hospital and a medical examination indicated sexual assault, police said. The girl has identified the accused and a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

The accused are known to the victim since they all lived in Kathputli Colony area before they were relocated to the transit camp as part of the Kathputli Colony relocation drive. While one of the accused is a juvenile, police are verifying the age of the other. Police said the second accused claims to be a juvenile but it is suspected that he is 21. The father of the accused persons and the girl work as labourers.