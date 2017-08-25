Delhi: 12-yr-old ‘raped’ by property dealer

Her mother, on Tuesday evening, informed police that her daughter was alone at home when the property dealer barged inside and raped her around two weeks ago. Her mother, on Tuesday evening, informed police that her daughter was alone at home when the property dealer barged inside and raped her around two weeks ago.

A 12-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a property dealer in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, police said. A case was registered on Tuesday evening after the complainant’s mother approached police and informed them about the incident. However, no arrest has been made yet.

According to police, the complainant is a student of Class VI at a government school. Her mother, on Tuesday evening, informed police that her daughter was alone at home when the property dealer barged inside and raped her around two weeks ago.

“He threatened her of dire consequences and fled after committing the crime. The girl got scared and could muster courage only after two weeks when she narrated her ordeal to her mother, who in turn informed police,” said a police officer.

