The boy was studying in Class VII, police said. (Representational) The boy was studying in Class VII, police said. (Representational)

A 12-year-old allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan at his home in Kamla Market. No suicide note was recovered, but police suspect he committed suicide after his mother refused to serve him food and shouted at him. The boy was studying in Class VII, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App