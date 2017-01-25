Delhi: 12 people returning from wedding injured in accident

At least 12 people, who were returning from a wedding in a chartered bus, were injured when their vehicle toppled after being hit by a truck in Delhi Cantt area on Tuesday morning.

The drivers of both vehicles are absconding. Three people sustained serious injuries and are in the AIIMS trauma centre.

Watch What Else Is making News

The incident took place near the intersection of Gopinath Golchakkar and Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt area at 1.30 am. A chartered bus coming from Mayapuri was hit by the truck, coming from the right side. The truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was loaded with sand and mud. The impact was such that the bus toppled soon after the being hit, eyewitnesses told police.

“The red light on this intersection is functional all night. It seems both drivers jumped the traffic signal, which led to the accident,” said a police officer.