Delhi: 12 days on, teacher stabbed 9 times dies

Twelve days after a 23-year-old teacher was stabbed nine times by a man and his cousin at her residence in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh area, the victim succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.

Senior officials at Safdarjung Hospital said that the woman died due to sepsis, in which the body’s response to infection injures its own tissues and organs.

Sources said that severe sepsis had resulted in impaired blood flow to her vital organs, causing organ dysfunction.

“She was in the Intensive Care Unit and her condition worsened despite surgery. She had injuries on her chest. One of her kidneys also had to be removed during the surgery,” said a doctor from Safdarjung Hospital.

According to police, the victim had met the key accused — Amit (25) — four months ago. However, she distanced herself from him after he got married three months ago, which angered him. Police said Amit and the other accused were friends with the woman’s brother.

On January 19, the two accused went to the victim’s home in Dharampura Colony at around 2 pm and took turns to stab her.