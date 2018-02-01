Delhi: 11 years on, civic bodies seek more time on survey of 351 roads

Delhi Police officials during the sealing drive in Defence Colony. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) Delhi Police officials during the sealing drive in Defence Colony. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

At a meeting on the ongoing sealing drive, commissioners of civic bodies said they need more time to authenticate the 2007 survey of 351 roads, which are yet to be notified under the ‘commercial and mixed-use’ category.

These 351 roads have not faced the sealing drive yet, and the Delhi government hopes that once the roads are notified under the commercial and mixed-use category, traders here won’t have to face the brunt of sealing.

The three commissioners were part of a meeting of the special committee of the Delhi Assembly, looking into the drive that has become a flashpoint between AAP and BJP. Renu Sharma, principal secretary, Department of Urban Development, also attended the meeting.

The nine-member committee asked the commissioners about the UD Department’s claim, that the reports submitted by them were incomplete, which is why the Delhi government could not approach the Supreme Court for a nod on the proposed notification. Sharma said, “We are asking if the three commissioners are satisfied with the (2007) survey… if yes, we need them to authenticate it, so we can approach the Supreme Court.”

Among reasons cited by the commissioners for the apparent delay were “old records taking time to be found” and the trifurcation of the unified MCD in 2012. EDMC commissioner Ranbir Singh said, “I can only authenticate on the basis of old records, which can’t be found. We are searching for them and when they do land up on my desk, I will read them and authenticate. The survey was done in 2007, old records take time.”

The committee then asked “if the survey records had suddenly disappeared”, and if there is a deadline in place at all.

North MCD commissioner Madhup Vyas said, “Of the 351 roads, 155 fall under North MCD now. We have unearthed survey records of two roads and are hoping to find the rest by today evening.” SDMC commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel also cited the same reason.

The committee, led by AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur, will reconvene Monday. The committee also asked about conversion charges collected by the three civic bodies, and where the money is being spent, to which Goel said, “We have built footpaths and toilets. Parking, a big problem across markets, is a huge investment.”

