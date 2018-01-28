Delhi: 10-year-old girl run over while crossing road in Rani Bagh, doctor arrested

A ten-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was crossing the road near her house in Rani Bagh on Friday. Police said the driver of the car, a doctor, took the girl to a local hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment. According to police, the girl, Khushbu, lived in Pitampura village along with her family. While her father is a labourer, her mother works as a domestic help.

Police said the girl and her mother were crossing the road when the incident took place. “The mother had to leave for work, and Khushbu was accompanying her. The two of them were trying to cross the road near Shivaji market when the car hit the child,” a police officer said.

Hearing the mother’s cries for help, residents gathered at the spot. “Instead of fleeing, the doctor picked up the girl and put her in the back seat. The mother got into the car and he drove them to a local hospital,” a police officer said.

Police said the girl had lost consciousness and was barely alive when they reached the hospital. The mother rushed her child inside while the doctor waited in the car. However, she was declared dead. The mother then approached the local police station and registered a complaint against the doctor, police said.

“The accused works at a private clinic. He has been arrested and we are looking into allegations that he was driving the car in a rash and negligent manner. The girl’s post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family,” the officer said.

