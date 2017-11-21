Delhi: 10 women held for trade fair thefts

Police have arrested 10 women and apprehended five juveniles for allegedly committing thefts over the weekend at the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan.

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Kumar Ganesh confirmed the development. Explaining their modus operandi, a police source said, “They look for crowded halls and steal small items like purses and mobile phones, making use of the rush.”

Last year, 25 people were arrested during the 14-day IITF at Pragati Maidan on charges of theft and molestation.

