Delhi: 10% spike in number of vehicles on roads

The national capital witnessed a sharp rise in the total number of motor vehicles plying on its roads in the financial year 2015-16 — marking a growth of 9.94 per cent over the previous year — according to the latest Economic Survey of Delhi released on Tuesday. Even as the city grapples with vehicular congestion, prompting the Delhi government to resort to measures such as the odd-even road rationing scheme to tackle air pollution, the number of vehicles on Delhi’s roads increased from about 88 lakh to 97.05 lakh last year.

The sharpest increase was recorded in the number of autorickshaws, which rose from 81,633 to 1,98,137 from 2014-15 to 2015-16. The 142.72 per cent rise is primarily an increase in the number of e-rickshaws in the capital, said government officials, as the number of autorickshaws cannot exceed the 1 lakh mark as per a Supreme Court directive.

The number of cars and jeeps increased from 27,90,566 to 29,86,579 – registering a rise of 7.02 per cent. Motorcycles increased by 7.44 per cent while taxis increased by 14.40 per cent, the report stated. The survey also marks out the increase in the road and Metro rail network in the capital. “The annual growth of vehicles in Delhi increased from 8.13 per cent in 2005-06 to 9.94 per cent in 2015-16. During the same period, the number of vehicles per 1,000 population increased considerably from 317 to 530,” the report added.