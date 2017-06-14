Delays during rush hour after eagle brings Delhi Metro’s blue line to 3-hour halt

At Mandi House after the Metro snag. PTI At Mandi House after the Metro snag. PTI

An eagle brought the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line to a grinding halt on Tuesday evening when it hit an overhead wire, triggering a short circuit and a three-hour snag in the train system.

The DMRC said an eagle hit the overhead line between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha at 5 pm Tuesday. The bird, which was later found dead, had caused the line to snap. Trains travelling towards Noida City Centre and Vaishali from Rajiv Chowk were forced to halt and commuters were left stranded for hours.

“An eagle hit the wire. It led to a short circuit of the insulator resulting into sagging of the catenary wire,” a DMRC official said, adding, “The snag was reported on the down line going towards Noida/Vaishali.” “Services were restored at 7.43 pm,” said the DMRC. While the repair work was underway, trains operated on a single line in alternating loops between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations. The slowed down services hit commuters at peak rush hours post 5 pm.

The Blue Line is the busiest one on the Delhi Metro network, ferrying around 10 lakh passengers or 30 per cent of the Metro’s daily ridership.

