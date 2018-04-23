Delay in flats: Home buyers in Noida seek police help

Launched in 2009-10, it was due to be completed by 2013-14 (Representational) Launched in 2009-10, it was due to be completed by 2013-14 (Representational)

Protesting against the delay in completion of the 13-acre Today Homes Ridge Residency project, 100-plus home buyers gathered near Sector 135 police station on Sunday afternoon.

The home buyers sought police intervention alleging a massive delay in the completion of the residency project — which comprises 18 towers, with over 1,800 flats. Launched in 2009-10, it was due to be completed by 2013-14.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) V S Pundir, “We couldn’t get through the officials of the realty firm, as they didn’t take our calls. But we did speak to their legal representative, and have asked them to inform the officials to reach the police station on April 28.”

A single FIR was filed in the case against the firm on September 1, 2017, by 42 complainants. “The home buyers complained that despite the FIR and assurances in the past, the homes have not been delivered to them. On April 28, at 11 am, there is a meeting with the company officials and the home buyers. We have sent them notices too. If they don’t show up, we will take further action,” said SHO Pundir.

Rajesh Sharma, a home buyer, said, “There has been a significant delay in the completion of the project. The builder has been giving us deadline after deadline for the completion, without honouring it. Even the police is not taking action despite FIR being lodged.”

