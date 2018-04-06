Delhi HC raps ministry over delay in data of missing children

A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta said, “There can be no legitimate reason for the Ministry to be sitting on the data and refusing to share it with police agencies in Delhi and elsewhere.” A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta said, “There can be no legitimate reason for the Ministry to be sitting on the data and refusing to share it with police agencies in Delhi and elsewhere.”

The Delhi High Court Thursday pulled up the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) over delay in providing data of missing children to police agencies responsible for tracking them. A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta said, “There can be no legitimate reason for the Ministry to be sitting on the data and refusing to share it with police agencies in Delhi and elsewhere.”

“Police are responsible for tracking down missing children… The more the Ministry delays sharing access to its database, the greater will be the problem. The court is simply unable to appreciate why the MWCD would want to frustrate the implementation of the orders of this court,” it added.

While hearing a plea of a woman about her missing children, the court had in February directed Delhi Police to run on a trial basis for two weeks a facial recognition software developed by a private entity which can help trace and rescue missing children in the capital. It had said the test run should start from February 20.

The HC’s direction to Delhi Police came after the ministry expressed its inability to immediately put into motion such a software. On Thursday, the bench was informed by Delhi Police counsel Rahul Mehra that they have been unable to run the software because the ministry “has neither provided the data nor replied to the request and reminder made by them in March”.

“Without access to the data, the directions of this court to the Delhi Police to run the FRS on test basis cannot possibly be implemented,” the bench said.

On why it had not given the data, Centre’s counsel Anil Soni told the court that the ministry was apprehensive of sharing the data with Delhi Police. The bench noted that earlier, the ministry had difficulty in providing data to Delhi Police as the software was to be given by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan free of cost. It observed that now police has its own software, and the government should not have any difficulty.

“This PIL has been pending for over 20 years. The MWCD has to demonstrate to the court its seriousness about tracing missing children,” the bench said, and directed the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) to personally go to the ministry and get the data.

“The software will be run by the Delhi Police and the results shared with the MWCD no later than two weeks from today. Separate personal affidavits of compliance will be filed by police and the Ministry at least one week prior to the next date of hearing…,” it said.

If the orders are not complied with, it said the MWCD secretary and special commissioner (crime) should be in court on April 23.

