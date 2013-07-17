Defence witness discharged after Talwars say he was threatened,CBI denies allegation

The counsel representing Rajesh and Nupur Talwar on Tuesday submitted an application before a Ghaziabad Sessions court asking for a defence witness to be discharged of his duties because he was allegedly threatened by the CBI.

Officials of the CBI said the charges were baseless and were merely time-wasting tactics. Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are standing trial for the murder of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and domestic aide Hemraj on the intervening night of May 15 and 16,2008.

The witness in question,Mahender Sharma,is a carpenter by profession,and had installed wooden panels in the Talwar residence. The handwritten application said when the CBI went to issue summons to Sharma to appear before court,they threatened the owner of the shop where Sharma works.

As he was not there at the time,they called him over the phone and threatened him to not testify against the agency.

His employer too asked him not to be involved in such matters. In such a situation,he is not in a fit state to testify before court,and we seek that he be discharged, Manoj Sisodia,defence counsel,said.

The CBI,however,denied all allegations. These charges are completely baseless and are merely a time-wasting tactic, an official said.

The court subsequently discharged Sharma as a defence witness. The next hearing has been set for July 18.

Last week,Dr R K Sharma,former head of forensic sciences at AIIMS told a Ghaziabad court that a golf club could not have caused the injuries on the heads of Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj. Sharma deposed as one of seven defence witnesses for Rajesh and Nupur Talwar.

According to the CBIs theory,Rajesh Talwar had attacked Aarushi and Hemraj with a golf club that he owned,causing injuries to the back of their heads. The CBI also maintained that the doctor couple slit the throat of both the victims using a scalpel.

