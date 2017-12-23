Defence Colony restaurants, shops sealed in SDMC drive

Some shopkeepers said they were not told about the charges, others said they had already paid the amount. Express Photo by Amit Mehra Some shopkeepers said they were not told about the charges, others said they had already paid the amount. Express Photo by Amit Mehra

Three days before Christmas, Defence Colony market wore a deserted look Friday evening. From bars, restaurants and bakeries to confectionery stores and travel agencies, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) sealed 51 commercial units in the market “for not depositing conversion charges as per provisions in the 2021 Master Plan”.

The drive began at 10.30 am. By 5 pm, prominent establishments had to pull down shutters as members of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee — Bhure Lal and K J Rao — instructed sealing of first floor and above of commercial units. Ground floors of establishments have not been sealed.

“They sealed the first floor at 10.30 am… We didn’t get any notice. We don’t know anything about conversion charges; we didn’t receive any orders,” claimed Bobby Kochhar (50), owner of Colonel’s Kababz. The ground-floor kitchen is still operational, while the eating space on the first floor has been sealed.

Sandeep Bindra (58), owner of Moets, said, “We did not receive any information on this charge. We were not given a notice about sealing either, else we would not have stocked so much food. It will go bad now, which is a huge loss.”

An SDMC statement said, “Defence Colony was earlier known as a shopping-cum-residential complex, wherein ground floor was meant for commercial activities and first floor for residential purposes. After the Master Plan 2021 came into force, the market was termed a local shopping centre; the first and second floors were allowed to open commercial units on a one-time payment of conversion charges of Rs 89,000 per sq/mt. Most of the commercial units on the first and second floor had not deposited conversion charges.”

Across the street, Def Col Social was also sealed. “Our landlord paid the conversion charges a long time ago, so we have no idea why Social has been sealed,” said Riyaaz Amlani, owner of the chain.

Pramod Gupta (45), who runs Defence Stores, also said he “paid the conversion charges in 2010 but was still not spared”. Although his store is on the ground floor and is operational, the storage facility upstairs has been sealed. “We have perishable items there such as curd and ice cream. They will go to waste,” he said.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the “sealing in different parts of Delhi is a result of poor planning and complicated building by-laws of MCD”.

