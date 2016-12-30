Defence Colony: Beautician injured while trying to resist snatching bid

A 39-year-old beautician suffered serious injuries while trying to resist a snatching attempt in south Delhi’s Defence Colony area on Wednesday afternoon. Her family members said she had to undergo a brain surgery. Police said the incident took place at 4 pm when the woman, Sharmila Rai, was going to the market in an auto rickshaw. She was accompanied by her husband and nephew. “We had reached the Moolchand flyover when three bike-borne men attacked us. One of them snatched my wife’s purse,” said her husband Rakesh Rai.

“She tried to pull back her purse but ended up being dragged out of the rickshaw. She fell on the road and suffered severe injuries to her head and other parts. A passerby came forward to help me take my wife to Moolchand Hospital,” he added. Sushmita Lepcha, a relative, said, “She had to be transferred to the Institute of Brain and Spine, Lajpat Nagar. The doctors immediately operated upon her. She is still on ventilator support, though doctors say she is responding well to treatment.”

“The purse had Rs 15,000 in cash, ID proof and her mobile phone,” she added. A case under sections 356 (snatching), 379 (theft) and 308 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Defence Colony Police station. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express that a search has been launched to nab the accused. Police patrolling has also been increased near the flyover, he added.