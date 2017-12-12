Defamation case: Arun Jaitley accuses Delhi CM of committing perjury, Kejriwal terms it ‘baseless’

Arun Jaitley (L) Arvind Kejriwal (R). (Express Photo) Arun Jaitley (L) Arvind Kejriwal (R). (Express Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday denied before the High Court that he instructed his counsel, Ram Jethmalani, to use derogatory words against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Kejriwal was replying to an August 23 notice issued by the court on a plea filed by Jaitley against him.

In the petition, Jaitley sought action against Kejriwal for making a false statement during cross-examination in a defamation suit against the CM and five other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. Jaitley, who has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against the AAP leaders, then moved a fresh application, alleging the CM had falsely denied that he instructed his counsel to use derogatory remarks against the Union minister, which was opposed by Jethmalani two days later.

Kejriwal, in his response, filed through advocate Anupam Shrivastav, denied he had committed any perjury or made any false statement under oath. “It is denied that the senior advocate representing the defendant 1 (Kejriwal) on instructions had used abusive, offensive and per se defamatory words against the applicant/plaintiff (Jaitley). On the contrary, the defendant no.1 had at no time instructed his counsels to use abusive, offensive or defamatory language against the applicant,” he said.

Terming Jaitley’s application “completely baseless”, Kejriwal said it was filed with the sole motive of “attempting to overawe the judicial process” and sought its dismissal with costs.

The HC on August 23 had sought Kejriwal’s response on a plea seeking a criminal complaint against him for allegedly filing a false affidavit that he did not instruct his counsel to use derogatory words. While Kejriwal continued to deny he gave any such instruction, Ram Jethmalani, who represented him, had stated in court that he received specific instructions from the Delhi CM to use derogatory remarks.

In his application, Jaitley had said that on July 28 Jethmalani had written a letter to Kejriwal. The senior lawyer forwarded a copy of the letter to the Union minister, stating he had not received a reply from the CM in his July 20 letter.

According to the application, in the July 20 letter to Kejriwal, Jethmalani had said, “Ask your (Kejriwal) conscience how many times you used the word…” Seeking strict action against Kejriwal for allegedly stating false facts, Jaitley’s counsel had said, “A blatant, false and dishonest statement under oath by such a high functionary must attract severe and stringent punishment. Committing perjury before this court by making false averments in pleadings is squarely covered under provisions of section 340 of CrPC and the defendant (Kejriwal) deserves to be punished in accordance with law,” it had said.

