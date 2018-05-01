Defacement not only impermissible, but an offence under the law: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

It cannot be denied that public property has to be maintained and preserved, the Delhi High Court said on Monday and cautioned violators that defacement is not only impermissible but is an offence under the law.

The court also expressed displeasure over those who contested the recently held Bar Council of Delhi elections defacing walls of court complexes by putting up posters.

Stating that it is “high time public property was preserved”, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said, “All district judges and bar associations shall ensure… no defacement of court complexes/ public property takes place during elections, especially elections to bar associations and bar councils.”

