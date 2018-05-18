Defaced during polls, 10 sites to get facelift: Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar that the beautification work would be undertaken on June 9-10. (File) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar that the beautification work would be undertaken on June 9-10. (File)

The Delhi Metro Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it, along with some Delhi University students who had defaced its property during the 2017 varsity polls, had identified 10 sites for beautification as a pilot project. The HC also issued non-bailable warrants against two DUSU candidates, who had contested the election and had not appeared in the court despite repeated reminders.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar that the beautification work would be undertaken on June 9-10. The bench asked DMRC to do the needful and submit the report on the next date of hearing, July 16.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who has sought a complete ban on defacement of public properties by DUSU poll candidates. During the hearing, the bench was also informed that the guidelines against defacement were yet to be finalised.

The bench, thereafter, directed Manchanda, the DMRC, the university and the students’ union to coordinate with the HC joint registrar and finalise the guidelines expeditiously. It said the issue of guidelines would be taken up on May 29. The court also directed the Centre to carry out a massive public awareness campaign with a view to specifically and categorically enumerate the stringent penal consequences with regard to the offence of defacement.

