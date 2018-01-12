Decline in heinous crimes by 23%, car thefts up: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at the annual press conference, Thursday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik at the annual press conference, Thursday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

The capital saw a 12 per cent increase in crime last year as compared to 2016, according to the Delhi Police yearly report card released on Thursday. Police attributed the jump in numbers to free registration of e-FIRs of motor vehicle and property thefts.

As per the data, cases of heinous crimes declined last year compared to 2016 — except a 41 per cent increase in online theft cases and 6 per cent increase in MV thefts.

According to police records, a total of 2,23,075 cases under the IPC were registered in 2017, while 1,99,110 cases were registered in 2016.

Police said there has been a decline of 23 per cent in heinous crimes such as robbery, murder and rape.

However, there has been an increase in motor vehicle thefts. “This is because of fair and truthful registration online of… property thefts and MV thefts,” said the report card.

Police had launched a mobile and web app last year, through which public can lodge e-FIRs online in cases of motor vehicle and property theft.

Last year alone, police registered 1,36,734 online e-FIRs in connection with motor vehicle and property thefts. Motor vehicle thefts accounted for around 18 per cent of the total IPC cases registered last year.

While releasing the report card, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, “Our consistent preventive endeavour led to a healthy reduction in heinous crimes by 23.43 per cent in 2017. Street crime is under control with robberies and snatching cases seeing a decline of 21per cent.”

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) R P Upadhyaya said 6,057 heinous crimes were reported in 2017 as opposed 7,910 in 2016 — a decline of 23.43 per cent.

Data also showed a minor decline of 0.73 per cent in rape cases. Murder cases also showed a decline by 7.78 per cent and dacoity a decline of 20per cent.

He further claimed that insistence on focused investigation led to a high rate of detection of heinous cases, which was 87.98 per cent in 2017 as opposed to 71.81 per cent in 2016.

Patnaik also said issues of women’s safety and the menace of street crime demanded a focused strategy. With incidents of terror frequently occurring across the globe, anti-terror measures are also on the top of their list, he added.

He further said that for better delivery of services, three new districts were made functional in 2017.

“The force will soon get a more cosmopolitan character once the 7,300 recruits drawn from all over the country join,” the police chief said.

