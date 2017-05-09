December 16 rape probe team will now tutor others

The Delhi Police team which investigated the December 16, 2012 gangrape case will train their counterparts on the fundamentals of framing chargesheets in complex rape cases. The team, comprising 41 officers, was on Monday felicitated by Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik. “Not only did the officers crack it in a record time, they followed it up with collection of scientific evidence, systematic and painstaking work that led to a conviction in the case,” Patnaik said.

The officers, who were part of the probe, said they are “professionally satisfied”. The then Additional DCP (south) P S Kushwah said that they were “racing against time”.

At every stage of the court proceedings, there were special investigation teams that briefed the counsels appearing on behalf of the victim. Some women officers were also designated to counsel the family throughout, and assure them that justice would be done, the officer said.

