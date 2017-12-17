Politics overtakes event to mark five years of December 16 gangrape

Kejriwal and the woman’s mother at the event. (Praveen Khanna) Kejriwal and the woman’s mother at the event. (Praveen Khanna)

An event held to remember the December 16 gangrape victim in the capital on Saturday witnessed some politics between the AAP and the BJP. While AAP claimed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was at the event, was not allowed to speak by BJP activists, the latter denied the claims. The woman’s father, meanwhile, said, “Why bring politics into something like this?”

The event was organised by Nirbhaya Trust at the Constitution Club. As Kejriwal began to address the gathering, a section of the audience allegedly created a ruckus. B N Singh, the woman’s father, said: “When the CM came on stage, some people from the audience did not let him speak. This is an event which is organised every year… The CM started to talk about CCTVs when some people in the audience tried to interrupt him. He left after this. It was a Chetna Diwas, not a political stage. It sends a message that these people are not interested in the issue of women’s security and safety. ‘Andhere ke log, ujale ko pasand nahi karte hain (People who live in the dark do not like the light)”.

After the incident, AAP took to social media, alleging that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s assistant and another BJP leader were among those who created the ruckus. “The CM was not allowed to speak by a section of the crowd. These were BJP members. There are videos online showing their presence,” an official at the CM’s office said.

Tiwari, however, said he was not at the venue when the incident took place. “I came to know about the incident when I reached the venue. By then, the CM had left. I condemned this incident at the event and I am doing so even now. The CM should have been heard. But he was saying something political and some people got angry,” he said.

Congress leader Kiran Walia, who was also present at the event, said, “As soon as Kejriwal started talking about lighting up deserted stretches, some people asked what his government had done all these years. He said not every stretch is under his jurisdiction… The drama lasted for a few minutes after which the CM left.”

