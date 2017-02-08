Death of pregnant nurse in Delhi: AIIMS blinks, suspension of 5 resident docs revoked

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Tuesday revoked the suspension order of five resident doctors, accused of negligence in connection with the death of a pregnant nurse. The administration, based on the preliminary fact-finding enquiry report, said “there is no substantial evidence of any intentional gross medical negligence.”

The order comes after the Director, AIIMS, received the preliminary fact-finding enquiry report, which stated that based on available medical records, there is no “substantial evidence of any intentional gross medical negligence by the team involved in the treatment of nurse Rajbir Kaur”.

The nurses’ union had alleged that the doctors overseeing the delivery of nurse Rajbir Kaur told the family that a complication had arisen, and a C-section had to be conducted. Later, they said the child was stillborn, and Kaur had been sent to the ICU. Kaur eventually died in the hospital.

While nurses have been demanding suspension of the five, resident doctors have opposed such a move.

AIIMS had formed a fact-finding committee Sunday headed by Dr D K Sharma, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS. The administration had directed the committee to submit a preliminary report within 48 hours. However, the eight-member enquiry committee headed by professor S C Sharma, head of the department of ENT, is yet to submit its final report. The AIIMS administration has directed the committee to submit its report by February 15.

“AIIMS Director has received the preliminary fact finding enquiry report in which the committee has reached the considered opinion, based on available medical records, that there is no substantial evidence of any intentional gross medical negligence by the treating team of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and Anaesthesiology. Accordingly, the suspension order of the senior and junior residents is immediately revoked,” the order issued by Registrar, AIIMS, said.

The order also states that till the report of the broad-based committee is received by the administration, the three senior residents — two from gynaecology and one from anaesthesia — would be “off duty”.

The Indian Express had reported Monday that an agreement was reached between the administration, the nurses’ union and the resident doctors’ association, and that the suspension will be revoked and the five doctors will go on leave till the new enquiry panel submits its report.